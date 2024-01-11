‘Green meat’, goli soda & more at FoodTech

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The FoodTech Kerala Expo, in its 15th edition at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, presents various innovations. One notable product is ‘green meat’, a plant-based alternative that aims to provide a cruelty-free meaty and tasty experience without compromising on health or the environment.

Developed by Kochi-based startup Greenovative Foods Pvt Ltd, the ready-to-eat Pepper Greenmeat and ready-to-cook Meat-like-Chunks are made from plant proteins like soya and pea, containing no trans-fat or cholesterol.

Priced at Rs 230 (Meat-Like Chunks) and Rs 275 (Pepper Greenmeat), these products offer a guilt-free option for meat enthusiasts. The startup’s pilot plant at Kinfra Hi-Tech Park currently produces 100kg of these products, with plans for capacity expansion.

Another exhibitor, Sodahub from Hyderabad, introduces an all-in-one solution for beverage outlets, including a goli-soda maker priced at around Rs 3 lakh. This innovative machine can bottle six goli sodas per minute, allowing retailers to sell them in the Rs 20 to Rs 25 price range.

Additionally, various exhibitors showcase a range of packaging solutions at the expo, emphasising the diversity of offerings in the food technology sector. FoodTech Kerala 2024 features over 60 exhibitors, highlighting the latest products and services. The expo, which started on Wednesday, will conclude on Friday at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Kochi.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: The FoodTech Kerala Expo, in its 15th edition at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, presents various innovations. One notable product is ‘green meat’, a plant-based alternative that aims to provide a cruelty-free meaty and tasty experience without compromising on health or the environment. Developed by Kochi-based startup Greenovative Foods Pvt Ltd, the ready-to-eat Pepper Greenmeat and ready-to-cook Meat-like-Chunks are made from plant proteins like soya and pea, containing no trans-fat or cholesterol. Priced at Rs 230 (Meat-Like Chunks) and Rs 275 (Pepper Greenmeat), these products offer a guilt-free option for meat enthusiasts. The startup’s pilot plant at Kinfra Hi-Tech Park currently produces 100kg of these products, with plans for capacity expansion.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Another exhibitor, Sodahub from Hyderabad, introduces an all-in-one solution for beverage outlets, including a goli-soda maker priced at around Rs 3 lakh. This innovative machine can bottle six goli sodas per minute, allowing retailers to sell them in the Rs 20 to Rs 25 price range. Additionally, various exhibitors showcase a range of packaging solutions at the expo, emphasising the diversity of offerings in the food technology sector. FoodTech Kerala 2024 features over 60 exhibitors, highlighting the latest products and services. The expo, which started on Wednesday, will conclude on Friday at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Kochi. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp