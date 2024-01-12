Drug network operations being run under the guise of other businesses

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The smuggling of synthetic drugs is becoming a growing menace and traffickers are increasingly carrying on their activities under the cover of other business operations to hoodwink enforcement agencies.

In Kochi, authorities recently unearthed drug networks operating under the guise of spas and massage centres. City police conducted simultaneous raids at 79 centres and closed down 16 facilities for lack of valid licences. The excise department carried out a similar operation and arrested a youth involved in pushing drugs under the cover of a spa. At a spa in Kadavanthra, police arrested a woman employee with ganja.

As enforcement agencies delved deeper into the underbelly of operations, they unearthed a web of startling facts. Many ayurvedic spa and massage centres were operating without qualified professionals. These establishments, trusted by many to enhance their health and wellbeing, were in serious violation of regulatory standards.

The drug mafia is exploiting these spas and massage centres by using them as conduits to engage with clientele and distribute synthetic drugs.

Recently, Swathi Krishna, a YouTuber from Kunnathunadu, who was involved in selling drugs to students was apprehended in Kalady. A vlogger popular with youths, she used the activity as a cover for drug running, in Perumbavoor and Kalady areas.

Automobile workshop owner Sudheesh, however, proved a different kettle of fish. The 34-year-old was allegedly cultivating ganja in grow bags on the premises of his workshop in Vazhikulangara, near North Paravoor, and was arrested following a tip-off by district police chief Vaibhav Saxena.

Thirteen cannabis plants were found in a secluded corner of the space he had rented. Twelve plants were in three grow bags and one on the ground. The plants had grown to about 18cm. According to rural police, this is the first time so many cannabis plants were seized. Sudheesh confessed to have sown the ganja seeds two months ago.

‘Checks will continue’

Excise deputy commissioner B Tenymon said the checks will continue. “The department is very much aware of the current situation and is engaged in strict action,” he added.

