Kochi mayor calls for speedy completion of AMRUT projects

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar reviewed the advancements in both phase 1 and phase 2 of the Centre’s Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme on Wednesday. Out of 94 projects under phase I, 85 have been completed and 73% of the allocated funds utilised.

Anilkumar urged officials to expedite the phase I work and complete it by March 31. Projects like the G Smarakam at Mangalavanam, the Edakochi overhead tank, and works at Ponnurunni are in final stages. The pile-slab work on TP Canal and laying of pipeline connecting overhead water tanks at Kaloor are nearing completion.

A total of `173 crore has been spent under AMRUT phase I. In the phase II, there are projects worth `159.28 crore all of which have received administrative approval. Of the 26 drinking water projects in the scheme, work on 12 is under way. Road works at Kunjan Bawa and Kumaranasan Road are over while works on Perumbotta, Vinoba Nagar, and Karshaka Road are nearing completion. In the West Kochi region, initiatives to provide free drinking water connections in divisions 1 to 30 have begun.

Anilkumar instructed the Kerala Water Authority officials to take steps, including recasting the estimate, as tenders were called for 10 works but contractors were not finalised.

Tender process for the newly constructed sewage project of `193 crore in Elamkulam has started. Tender has been invited for the network structure, which is divided into three regions. The mayor said the council gives special attention to sewage projects, and hence implementation of the project should be done with that in mind.

The meeting also decided to take urgent follow-up steps as soon as administrative approval is obtained for projects worth `380 crore at the Kochi corporation under AMRUT phase 2. The phase 2 deadline expires in 2026. It was decided to review the progress of Central and state government projects every month.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar reviewed the advancements in both phase 1 and phase 2 of the Centre’s Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme on Wednesday. Out of 94 projects under phase I, 85 have been completed and 73% of the allocated funds utilised. Anilkumar urged officials to expedite the phase I work and complete it by March 31. Projects like the G Smarakam at Mangalavanam, the Edakochi overhead tank, and works at Ponnurunni are in final stages. The pile-slab work on TP Canal and laying of pipeline connecting overhead water tanks at Kaloor are nearing completion. A total of `173 crore has been spent under AMRUT phase I. In the phase II, there are projects worth `159.28 crore all of which have received administrative approval. Of the 26 drinking water projects in the scheme, work on 12 is under way. Road works at Kunjan Bawa and Kumaranasan Road are over while works on Perumbotta, Vinoba Nagar, and Karshaka Road are nearing completion. In the West Kochi region, initiatives to provide free drinking water connections in divisions 1 to 30 have begun.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Anilkumar instructed the Kerala Water Authority officials to take steps, including recasting the estimate, as tenders were called for 10 works but contractors were not finalised. Tender process for the newly constructed sewage project of `193 crore in Elamkulam has started. Tender has been invited for the network structure, which is divided into three regions. The mayor said the council gives special attention to sewage projects, and hence implementation of the project should be done with that in mind. The meeting also decided to take urgent follow-up steps as soon as administrative approval is obtained for projects worth `380 crore at the Kochi corporation under AMRUT phase 2. The phase 2 deadline expires in 2026. It was decided to review the progress of Central and state government projects every month. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp