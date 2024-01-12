Home Cities Kochi

Migrant labourer gets double life term for murder of 22-year-old student

The Thadiyittaparambu police had launched an inquiry which was later handed over to the rural police district crime branch.

Published: 12th January 2024

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The North Paravoor Additional Sessions Court on Thursday awarded double life imprisonment to Biju Molla, 44, a native of Murshidabad in West Bengal, for the murder of Nimisha Thampi, a 22-year-old college student, near Perumbavoor in 2018.

Molla, who was found guilty of murder, attempt to murder, theft using a lethal weapon, and trespassing, was also fined Rs 3 lakh. Molla had entered Nimisha’s house at Malayidamthuruthu near Perumbavoor around 10 am on July 30, 2018, and tried to snatch a gold necklace weighing 2.5 sovereigns that her 82-year-old grandmother Mariyamma was wearing. When Nimisha tried to stop him, Molla slit her neck with a knife.

Upon hearing Nimisha’s screams, her paternal uncle Eliyas rushed to the spot but was attacked by Molla. Nimisha died on the way to the hospital. The Thadiyittaparambu police had launched an inquiry which was later handed over to the rural police district crime branch. The Ernakulam rural police had submitted a chargesheet in court within 86 days of the incident. Nimisha was a final-year UG student at MES College, Marampilly, near Aluva.

