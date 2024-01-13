Home Cities Kochi

Argument turns fatal, tailor hacks 59-year-old to death in Kerala

An argument broke out between the duo following which Hariharan hacked Sasi with a machete and killed him. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 59-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death by the owner of a tailor shop at Irumpanam near Tripunithura following an argument on Friday. 

The Hill Palace police took Irumpanam native Hariharan Arakal, 70, into custody for the alleged murder of Sasi, of Thuthiyoor.

The police said Sasi had arrived at the tailor shop around 4.15 pm on Friday. An argument broke out between the duo following which Hariharan hacked Sasi with a machete and killed him. 

A team of officers led by Hill Palace SHO P H Sameesh reached the shop and overpowered and detained Hariharan who was standing there with the machete. The exact reason behind the quarrel is unknown, the police said.

