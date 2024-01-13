Home Cities Kochi

Bamboo days  

Organised by the State Bamboo Mission on behalf of the industries department, the fest features about 400 artisans from across Kerala and beyond.

Henna from Wayanad with her bamboo lanterns

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kaloor International Stadium has turned into a magical zen world with the 20th Kerala Bamboo Fest kicking off on Friday.  

Organised by the State Bamboo Mission on behalf of the industries department, the fest features about 400 artisans from across Kerala and beyond. This year, two artists from Japan, too, have set up stalls.  

Indigenous highlights include decor pieces from the northeast, seedlings from the Western Ghats, and artworks using bamboo and coconut shells from across Kerala. 

Kei Hasegawa & Inoue Waku from Japan

The fest is also an opportunity to understand the manufacturing methods of bamboo handicrafts in real time, and to explore their marketing potential. Several NGOs and research institutes are also participating in the fest.

A special bamboo gallery has been set up to showcase various handicrafts designed by the Bamboo Mission trainers. Every evening will have cultural programmes, mostly using bamboo instruments. 
Stalls offering unique food products — including those made of bamboo and shoots — and bamboo nurseries have also been set up.

The fest concludes on Jan 17

