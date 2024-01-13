Carnival doyen Ananda Surya’s poetry finds light

Rajesh Ravi By

Express News Service

KOCHI: From a devout young catholic to a student leader of the Left, and finally settling for a spiritual life, Felix Anand Skaria, later known as Ananda Surya, led a remarkably charmed life — a journey that embraced diverse ideologies and traversed varying causes.

His endeavours spanned from environmentalism and saving elephants to organising beach festivals and establishing an iconic coffee shop. Eventually, he found solace in spiritualism in Tiruvannamalai and settled there with his family. Ananda, as he was affectionately known, passed away on April 28, 2023. Now, his family and friends are poised to publish his poems, described by Ananda himself as his path to self-discovery and self-expression.

Ananda Surya

Titled The Gardener of Rented Spaces, the book is being published by Tiruvannamalai-based Vamsi Books and contains poems Ananda wrote between 1999 and 2019. It is set to be launched beneath the Mother Tree at the Parade Ground in Fort Kochi on at 11am on January 14.

George Thundiparambil, Ananda’s friend and associate in many of his venture, remarked that all his poems before 1999 were handwritten and were lost, just like all his other papers and documents during his travels. “His poems are very personal, and his language is simple and straightforward, imparting a clarity that belies its depth. His verses delve into down-to-earth subjects and themes encompassing issues that transcend the material world. Ananda’s poetry mirrors the timeless Indian heritage of spirituality and unveils an intense personal quest into one’s own self,” George says.

George reminisced that, as a student, Ananda was actively engaged in the Catholic students’ movement. However, he left it and joined the SFI, eventually becoming the chairman of the Maharaja’s College students’ union in the academic year 1982-83.

He was notably drawn to the ideas of the Brazilian educator and philosopher Paulo Freire. Alongside his brother Anoop, Ananda initiated the Dimensions Library of Books and Music in Fort Kochi in 1980. The library, situated near Kokers Cinema, quickly became a hub not only for young readers and music enthusiasts but also for restless youth, mentions George.

Ananda stepped away from politics and embraced environmental activism, a movement that had been gaining momentum in Kerala since the 1960s, notably with the successful ‘Save Silent Valley’ campaign initiated by the Kerala Sasthra Sahitya Parishad. In 1982, Ananda founded the Flora and Fauna Nature Club. Over the following decade, the club planted tens of thousands of trees in Kochi city, with a major focus on Fort Kochi.

Subsequently, in the early 1990s, he established the society Sahyadri Environmental Education and Documentation (SEED). This organisation undertook documentation work in the southern Western Ghats and conducted various campaigns, including the noteworthy ‘Gajaraksha’ (Save the Elephant) exhibition in 1993, shedding light on the challenges faced by wild elephants.

The Beach Festival organised by Ananda’s team at the end of 1983 and 1984 laid the foundation for the inaugural Cochin Carnival on January 1, 1985, commemorating the International Year of Youth. The brothers went on to establish Kashi Art Café, opening the city’s doors to international artists and art lovers.

Ananda’s marriage to Gayatri Gamuz marked a significant turning point in his life. The couple’s profoundly spiritual approach led them away from the bustling urban life, prompting them to purchase farmland in Tiruvannamalai and settle down there.

