Preventive dentistry takes a back seat in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Despite the high prevalence of dental diseases among the population, the role of preventive dentistry has taken a back seat in Kerala. Although the state has an abundance of dental doctors, almost four times World Health Organization’s (WHO) recommended ratio, oral hygiene is being neglected. Surveys conducted by the health department reveal that 90% of the population is affected by tooth decay and cavities.

Health experts attribute the widespread occurrence of dental diseases to urbanisation, changes in food habits, and poor brushing techniques. They emphasised the role of dental hygienists, who are specially trained to create awareness and provide minimal clinical interventions like dental cleaning at the grassroots and within schools.

However, dental clinics in government hospitals, already bustling with activity, are not enough to address these issues, according to Amritha M, a dental hygienist. She points out that the health department has not fully utilised the potential of dental hygienists, who primarily focus on preventive dental health. “In a busy OP clinic, it is challenging for a doctor to conduct awareness classes and perform procedures. Cleaning a patient’s teeth in a clinic takes about 20 minutes. Consequently, preventive aspects receive less attention,” says Amritha.

Dental hygienists can perform dental cleaning, manage dental clinics, disinfect dental equipment, assist doctors with procedures, provide instructions on oral hygiene, and conduct classes on dental health awareness.

According to the National Oral Health policy, there should be a 1:1 ratio between dental doctors and hygienists. However, health department data indicates that there are only about 184 dental hygienists in government service.

Forty-nine government hospitals under the directorate of health services (DHS) lack a dental hygienist, while new government medical colleges employ hygienists on an ad hoc basis. An official with DHS said that the services of dental hygienists are utilised in clinics and school oral health programmes as far as possible.

However, in medical college hospitals, their services have been limited due to confusion over roles. “We have tried to incorporate dental hygienists in both clinical practice and in front-office management. However their role is limited in the former because dental colleges focus on speciality care,” said the principal of a government dental college.

Vocal on oral hygiene

Oral hygiene is the practice of keeping one’s oral cavity clean and free of disease and other problems by regular brushing of the teeth and adopting good hygiene habits. The health department promotes oral hygiene through various campaigns at dental clinics and school-level camps.

