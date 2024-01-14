Millets on sale at low prices on POC premises

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Various millets can now be bought at low prices in Kochi on all second Saturdays of the month. An initiative of Organic Kerala Charitable Trust, the millets at reduced rates will be available for purchase on POC premises on the Palarivattom-Kakkanad Road.

Fr Jacob G. Pallackapilly, director, POC, inaugurated the monthly sales at 10 am on Saturday. Further, the project will also see a free distribution of seeds for farmers and the sharing of required information regarding farming during the monthly programme.

POC is joining hands with NGOs to promote healthy eating habits, and to ensure availability of safe and secure food in society, a release said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: Various millets can now be bought at low prices in Kochi on all second Saturdays of the month. An initiative of Organic Kerala Charitable Trust, the millets at reduced rates will be available for purchase on POC premises on the Palarivattom-Kakkanad Road. Fr Jacob G. Pallackapilly, director, POC, inaugurated the monthly sales at 10 am on Saturday. Further, the project will also see a free distribution of seeds for farmers and the sharing of required information regarding farming during the monthly programme. POC is joining hands with NGOs to promote healthy eating habits, and to ensure availability of safe and secure food in society, a release said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp