No proposal to keep Nava Kerala Sadas bus in museum, says Minister Kadannappalli Ramachandran

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The museum department has not received any proposal to keep the bus used by the chief minister and ministers to tour the state as part of the Nava Kerala Sadas programme in the museum, said Minister for Museum and Registration Kadannappalli Ramachandran in Kochi on Saturday. Speaking to reporters at Ernakulam Press Club, the minister said he has no heartburn on being denied the ports department.

“This is the third time I am getting an opportunity to serve as a minister. All departments are important and it is more important to show justice to the responsibilities given to us. I have never demanded any post in my life and will strive to discharge the responsibility honestly. Besides I have been given the registration department which is the second largest revenue-generating department,” he said.

The minister said the LDF will make gains in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as the people have confidence in the state government. Regarding the probe against Exalogic, the firm owned by CM’s daughter, he said the people in Kerala have the political awareness to understand the political agenda of the Union government. Press Club president M R Harikumar and secretary M Sufi Muhammed felicitated the minister.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: The museum department has not received any proposal to keep the bus used by the chief minister and ministers to tour the state as part of the Nava Kerala Sadas programme in the museum, said Minister for Museum and Registration Kadannappalli Ramachandran in Kochi on Saturday. Speaking to reporters at Ernakulam Press Club, the minister said he has no heartburn on being denied the ports department. “This is the third time I am getting an opportunity to serve as a minister. All departments are important and it is more important to show justice to the responsibilities given to us. I have never demanded any post in my life and will strive to discharge the responsibility honestly. Besides I have been given the registration department which is the second largest revenue-generating department,” he said. The minister said the LDF will make gains in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as the people have confidence in the state government. Regarding the probe against Exalogic, the firm owned by CM’s daughter, he said the people in Kerala have the political awareness to understand the political agenda of the Union government. Press Club president M R Harikumar and secretary M Sufi Muhammed felicitated the minister.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp