Schooled: ‘Poilce’ spells headache for cops in Kochi

Officers maintain that the mistake was on the part of the label maker. Unfortunately, no one at the police station noticed the spelling mistake.

Published: 14th January 2024

Video grab of Congress workers stopping the police vehicle. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  As a video of a police vehicle with an erroneously spelt sticker that read, ‘poilce’, that was stopped by Congress and Youth Congress activists near the Ernakulam district court complex, went viral on social media, police blamed the mistake on a label printing unit in Kochi. 

The official vehicle of the Panangad station house officer was stopped by Congress workers, who questioned the educational standards of the cops. Soon after the video was widely circulated, the SHO directed that the sticker be removed and the error be undone, officers said. 

An officer at Panangad station said no one at the station noticed the mistake. “It was a hectic day for us as we had to produce Maradu Aneesh and his gang members in court. While out for duty, the sticker on the vehicle was found to be torn. So before proceeding to court, the vehicle was taken to a nearby label shop where the new sticker was printed and pasted on the vehicle. But no one seems to have noticed the error,” he said. 

Officers maintain that the mistake was on the part of the label maker. Unfortunately, no one at the police station noticed the spelling mistake. Officials at Panangad station are expecting higher-ups to seek an explanation.

