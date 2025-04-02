Kochi: Shop to your heart’s content at ‘Midnight Market’ on April 5, 6

KOCHI: Here is an opportunity for Kochiites to go shopping late at night. The ‘WENderland Midnight Market’ is set to entertain shoppers from 4pm to midnight, at Rajendra Maidan on April 5 and 6.

Curated and organised by the Kochi chapter of the Women Entrepreneur Network (WEN), the initiative aims to show that the city is not only a thriving hub of fun and entertainment, but also one that prioritises safety, especially for women and children.

“We have been assured the support of the district administration and Pink Police. We are also in talks with the Kochi Metro to operate feeder buses and metro services late into the night on the two days,” said WEN Kochi chapter chair Nimin Hilal.

Visitors can shop at an array of stalls, choosing anything from jewellery, clothes and toys to books and more.

Visitors can also engage in thrilling games and activities at the game zone by Decathlon, the event’s sports partner.

The Midnight Market is supported by the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), with Kochi Metro serving as the official travel partner.

Entry tickets cost Rs 100 per person. A family pass (for four persons) is available at Rs 250. Entry is free for children aged below 10 years, while students carrying ID will get a 50% discount on entry fee.