27-yr-old man nabbed from Abu Dhabi in Pocso case

KOCHI: A 27-year-old man who had fled abroad after sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2022 at Muvattupuzha was arrested with the assistance of the Interpol on Wednesday. The arrested is Suhail, a resident of Randarkara, Muvattupuzha.

According to police, Suhail broke into the victim’s house and sexually assaulted her, after which he escaped to the Gulf. In 2023, police completed the investigation and submitted a charge sheet to the Muvattupuzha Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act court. Following this, the court issued an open-ended warrant against him.

Ernakulam rural police chief Vaibhav Saxena sought the assistance of Interpol in tracking and apprehending Suhail. Soon, a lookout notice was brought out against him by the police. With Interpol’s assistance, Suhail was tracked to Abu Dhabi.

At the request of the Indian authorities, the Abu Dhabi police took Suhail in custody. Later after completing the extradition procedure, the accused was handed over to the Ernakulam Rural police team and was brought to Muvattupuzha. Suhail was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.

Police officials said they will approach the court seeking the custody of Suhail soon.