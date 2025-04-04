Crew of private buses clash over route schedule in Kochi

KOCHI: A clash broke out between employees of two private buses in Edappally over a dispute regarding route schedules on Thursday. The incident, involving the buses ‘Pullickal’ and ‘Kismath’, occurred near the Edappally flyover .

According to the police, the bus, Pullickal, was en route to North Paravoor, while ‘Kismath’ was operating on the Ernakulam-Aluva route. Around 9am, when both buses reached the Edappally flyover area, an argument broke out between the employees over alleged schedule violations.

Matters quickly escalated when the ‘Kismath’ crew allegedly wielded an iron rod and a dagger. They shattered the rear windshield of the Pullickal bus before breaking its rear view mirror and front windshield. Alarmed passengers immediately evacuated both buses.

Later, the employees of ‘Pullickal’ lodged a complaint with the police. Officials launched an investigation and said a case will be registered soon. The police also contacted the owner of ‘Kismath’ and asked him to appear at the station with the employees involved.

Violent clashes between private bus employees are a regular affair in the city, despite the police’s assurance that they would take action against any criminal activities by private bus employees.