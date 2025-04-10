CSL talks with Korean, Japanese firms may turn Kochi into global shipbuilding hub

KOCHI: Public sector shipbuilder Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) is in talks with major South Korean and Japanese companies to establish a large-scale shipbuilding facility in Kochi, aiming to transform the city into a global hub for shipbuilding and repair.

The move is expected to attract major investments and generate thousands of jobs in the region.

CSL on Tuesday signed an umbrella Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Drydocks World, a subsidiary of DP World, to collaborate on developing ship repair clusters in Kochi and Vadinar in Gujarat.

The MoU was signed during the visit of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE. Union Minister for Commerce Piyush Goyal was also present on the occasion.

The joint venture aims to establish a world-class ship repair facility by bringing in global expertise and enhancing CSL’s infrastructure in Kochi. CSL has already operationalised its International Ship Repair Facility (ISRF) in August 2024 at Willingdon Island, an area leased from the Cochin Port Trust.