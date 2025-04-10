Kochi Corporation rejects resolution to increase ASHA workers’ honorarium

KOCHI: The Kochi Corporation council on Wednesday rejected a resolution moved by the UDF councillors to increase the honorarium of ASHA workers. The resolution moved by former works standing committee chairperson Minimol V K sought to pay an additional Rs 3,000 to the ASHA workers from the plan fund or own fund of the local body.

“ASHA workers are a great help to the public, and they are doing a 24x7 job. However, they are paid only Rs 232 per day,” she said, urging to increase the honorarium for ASHA workers.

The LDF councillors, however, alleged that there was a political motive behind the resolution and claimed that it was the LDF government that increased the honorarium to 7,000. “When the scheme was launched in 2011, the honorarium was Rs 500. It was increased to Rs 1,000 in 2016 when the UDF government came to power. The Left government has been increasing the amount by Rs 1,000 in each budget,” said V A Sreejith, the education standing committee chairman.

“It is a Central government scheme. The Central government should decide on increasing the amount,” said C A Shakeer, development standing committee chairman, adding that the resolution is a result of a political debate.