Two youths from Kerala's Idukki drown in Manjummel river while bathing

KOCHI: Two youths drowned while bathing in Manjummel river on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as Abhijith, 23, and Bibin, 26, both residents of Nedumkandam in Idukki.

The victims were employees of a company in Kalamassery and had arrived at the river with a group of friends, said an officer with Eloor fire station.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening when the six-membered group visited the river for leisure. One among them entered the river first and was caught in the currents. In an attempt to rescue him, the second person jumped into the river, but he also drowned.

“After being alerted by their friends, we rushed to the spot. Despite an extended rescue effort, we were unable to save them,” said the officer. The two were rushed to St Joseph Hospital where they were declared dead. The rescue operation was led by senior fire and rescue officer M V Stephen and team from Eloor fire station.