Kerala's Keerithodu village mourns loss of a bright student

KOCHI: Grief and disbelief gripped the village of Keerithodu in Kanjikuzhy panchayat, Idukki, following Aneenta’s death. She was travelling with her mother Min, to Ernakulam to visit her elder sister who is recuperating after a surgery.

According to Tinsy Thomas, Keerithodu ward councillor of Kanjikuzhy panchayat, Aneenta’s mother had raised her daughters with great difficulty following the death of her husband Benny several years ago. “These children were everything to Mini. The elder daughter pursued nursing, and Aneenta was a bright and promising student,” Tinsy said.

She was set to begin Class 10 session at the SNVHS School in Kanjikuzhy. “The entire village is in shock. It’s a heartbreaking loss,” the councillor said. The funeral of Aneenta will be held in Kanjikuzhy on Wednesday.