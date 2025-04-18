Food poisoning: 12 of a family hospitalised in Kalamassery

KOCHI: Twelve members, including two children, of a migrants family were admitted to the Government Medical College in Kalamassery in a suspected case of food poisoning late on Thursday. The family, originally from Kolkata and now residing in Chittethukara, fell ill allegedly after having dinner while travelling in train, said a source close to the family.

“The family had dinner together — roti with chicken and dal curry. They started experiencing health issues soon having after the meal,” she said.

The MCH authorities said that the patients are currently under observation. “They were transferred from the Taluk Hospital, Tripunithura. The affected individuals are residents of Kolkata. They fell ill during their train journey,” said a source from the MCH.

The group include two children aged seven and 12. Eight persons have been admitted for treatment, while four are under observation, the source said, adding that the doctors and medical staff of the hospital are facing difficulties in communicating with the family due to language barrier.