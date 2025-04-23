Buses from Goshree islands fail to ‘connect’, KSRTC to alter services

KOCHI: Persistent demands from Vypeen residents had led to the KSRTC deploying 10 buses for direct services from the Goshree islands to various destinations in Kochi city. However, just over a month into the launch of operations, a majority of the services have failed to enjoy the expected commuter patronage.

While each of the buses need to enjoy a daily collection of ` 9,000 to `11,000 to become profitable, the new services operated by the Ernakulam and North Paravoor depots are registering an average collection of just `4,000. "The Paravoor-Vyttila service has the least collection. However, the new services operated by the Guruvayur, Mala, and Kodungallur depots are better off, especially the Edakochi services," a senior KSRTC official told TNIE.

The authorities are now set to reschedule the services being operated by the Ernakulam and North Paravoor depots.

"We're planning to reschedule the services. Also, small changes will be effected in the routes as well to attract more commuters. For instance, the North Paravoor-Kalamassery Medical College (via Goshree-Chathiyath Road) service currently doesn't pass close to a major hospital at Cheranalloor. We plan to reroute the service so that it facilitates the passengers visiting the hospital," the official said.

The changes will be implemented only after consulting with Vypeen MLA K N Unnikrishnan who took the initiative to start the services, the official added.

Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar had, on March 13, flagged off the 10 KSRTC buses conducting direct services from the Goshree region to various destinations in the city. The buses conduct 28 trips to destinations like Kakkanad, Vyttila, Fort Kochi and Kalamassery Medical College.

The first bus (among the new services) leaves Mala at 5am to reach High Court Junction at 6.30am and proceed to Fort Kochi. The last of the services leaves Thoppumpady at 6.50pm to reach Ernakulam Boat Jetty at 7.20pm before proceeding to North Paravoor.