Police register case after priest, council members assaulted

KOCHI: The police on Wednesday registered a case after a parish priest and council members were allegedly assaulted by a group of parishioners angered over a tour conducted amid the mourning period following the reported death of Pope Francis. The incident occurred at St Mary’s Forane Church at Nadama, near Tripunithura, on Tuesday evening.

The police said Fr Joshy Vezhaparam and four others suffered minor injuries in the altercation. The case was registered against 12 parishioners based on a complaint lodged by parish council member Mathews Paul of Tripunithura. The police said that Fr Joshy and several parish council members had gone on a planned tour to Kulamavu in Idukki on Monday. During the trip, reports emerged regarding the death of Pope Francis. However, as the tour had been pre-scheduled, the group returned only on Tuesday.

Their delayed return reportedly upset some parishioners. Upon their arrival, around 30 people gathered at the church office to confront Fr Joshy and the council members. What began as a verbal dispute escalated into a physical assault.

In addition to Fr Joshy, Mathews Paul, Sony Keerikkattu, Joseph, and Joby Kattuparambil also suffered injuries. Following the registration of the case, the police have decided to issue notices to the accused, summoning them to appear for questioning at the Hill Palace police station.