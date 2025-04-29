New commander for Coast Guard Kerala unit

KOCHI: Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ashish Mehrotra has assumed office as Commander of the Indian Coast Guard District 4 which includes Kerala and Mahe. The officer took over from Commander DIG N Ravi at the Kerala headquarters of Coast Guard in Kochi on Monday.

A graduate in electronics from Lucknow University, Mehrotra holds a Master’s degree in Nautical Science from the Navigation and Direction School of Indian Navy. He joined the Indian Coast Guard service on January 5, 1998. He is an alumnus of the National Defence College, New Delhi.

He earlier commanded Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV) ICGS Lakshmi Bai, Advanced Offshore Patrol Vessel (AOPV) ICGS Sangram and Coast Guard Workup Team (East). He is a recipient of the coveted DG ICG ‘Sword of Honour’ for overall performance during training course.