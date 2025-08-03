24-year-old held for murder of elderly woman in Kochi

KOCHI: In a major breakthrough, police have arrested a 24-year-old youth for the brutal murder of an elderly woman at Thottuva in Kodanad. The accused, identified as Advait Shibu, a resident of Nellippilly in Thottuva, Kodanad, was nabbed by a special investigation team from Bommanahalli, from Bengaluru.

The murder occurred on July 29. Annamma, 84, of Thottuva, was found dead outside her house near the Thottuva temple around 8.30 pm. Her gold ornaments were also found missing, leading police to suspect a planned murder and robbery.

Following the incident, Ernakulam Rural District Police Chief M Hemalatha formed a special investigation team to probe the case. Based on scientific evidence and location tracking, the accused was traced and arrested from Karnataka.