Man dies by suicide after jumping onto road from metro track in Kochi, services disrupted

The power was immediately switched off and metro services were halted as a safety measure, to save the youth from being electrocuted. However, he ran about 150 metres and stopped on an emergency platform used by maintenance workers.

"When the security personnel tried to calm him, he threatened to jump off the viaduct. We then alerted the police and the Fire Force," the spokesperson added.

A police team rushed to the spot and tried to dissuade the youth, who by then had climbed the iron boundary wall of the viaduct. He then jumped off the viaduct to the road below, nearly a height of 18 to 20 feet.

The onlookers and police personnel tried to save him, but the youth suffered serious injuries. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital and his condition is stated to be critical.

"The metro services resumed after 30 to 40 minutes. An internal inquiry into the incident has been ordered," the spokesperson said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)