Malappuram man’s suicide: Financial issues suspected

KOCHI: The police are still groping in the dark as to the exact cause that prompted Nizar, a native of Malappuram, to take the extreme step the other day by jumping off the Kochi Metro viaduct track to the road below.

The probe, though, is progressing on the “financial liability” angle, as the Kochi Metro police probing the case is set to record the statements of his relatives.

The body of 32-year old Nizar Kunjumoideen was on Friday taken to his house at Chullippara, nearly 4 km away from Tirurangadi town, after the autopsy was carried out at Kalamassery Medical College earlier in the day.

“His funeral was held by around 7 pm. The probe is still in the initial stage. We’ll record the statements of his relatives in the coming days. It’s too early to say anything at this stage. As of now, we suspect financial issues and are looking into that angle,” said a police official.

A case of unnatural death has been registered with the dedicated police station entrusted with the security of the entire Metro system.

The shocking incident happened on Thursday afternoon when Nizar jumped on to the tracks at Vadakekkota metro station and ran along them for nearly 150 m.

He then jumped off the viaduct track to the road below, while the efforts of the police and the Fire and Rescue Services officials to dissuade and save him turned futile. He got seriously injured and later succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital in Kochi. The incident disrupted the Kochi Metro services for nearly 40 minutes.

The Kochi Metro has ordered a detailed investigation by the director (systems) to examine the circumstances leading to the incident, and recommend necessary preventive measures.

Sources said Nizar reportedly used to do painting and cleaning jobs at hotels and small commercial institutions. He arrived in Kochi four days ago.