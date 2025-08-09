Teen forced to use ganja, alcohol by grandmom’s boyfriend in Kochi

KOCHI: Police have launched an investigation after a 14-year-old boy was allegedly forced by his grandmother’s friend to consume liquor and smoke ganja in Kochi. Acting on the direction of Kochi city police commissioner Putta Vimaladitya, Ernakulam North Police began a probe on Friday.

According to police, the victim, a Class IX student at a city school, lives with his mother and grandmother in a rented house. His parents are separated. The mother works as a cleaning staff in the Vaduthala area, while the grandmother is employed as a domestic help in apartments across the city.

Police said the grandmother, 58, was frequently visited by her 48-year-old boyfriend, a native of Thiruvananthapuram.As per the complaint, on December 24, 2024, the man came to the house when the boy’s mother was away. He allegedly drank alcohol in front of the teenager and then forced him to consume it. Later, he took the boy on a two-wheeler to Vaduthala, purchased ganja, and after returning home, smoked it and compelled the boy to use it.

The matter came to light after the boy confided in a classmate, who later told his mother. She informed the victim’s mother, who immediately moved to a new house with her son. The mother first approached the Ernakulam Women’s Police Station, but following a delay in action, she wrote to the city police commissioner.