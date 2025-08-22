Bids yet to be finalised, Ernakulam market canal restoration work delayed

KOCHI: Despite the state government’s administrative sanction for rejuvenation of the Ernakulam Market Canal – under the Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System (IURWTS) initiative – the project is yet to take off. Though the work was tendered, officials are yet to finalise the bids.

The Rs 3,716 crore project, being carried out by Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL), includes revitalisation of six major canals in Kochi, including Market Canal.

According to Kochi mayor M Anilkumar, work will be initiated once the state government issues the final go-ahead. “Even though the entire project has been approved, we cannot start construction until the state government’s finance department finalises the bids. The paperwork was forwarded to the state government following the tendering. However, there has been a delay,” said Anilkumar, adding that he has convinced minister P Rajeeve and officials of the importance of approving the project.

Manu Jacob, the councillor representing Ernakulam North division, said the canal is in a very bad condition. “KMRL prepared a plan and sent it to the finance department. However, the file is pending. The canal and nearby areas are in a perilous condition. The canal banks house infrastructure, including electric posts. If the banks give way, it will spell danger,” he said.

The project, focusing on Perandoor, Chilavannoor, Edappally, Thevara, Konthuruthy, and Market canals, aims to prevent flooding and introduce water transport networks. The state government granted administrative approval for its implementation in May.

“The work will not be carried out by the corporation. But we have also written to the state government and other authorities. KMRL has also been working on it,” added Manu. “Dredging and rejuvenation work of the other five canals and the following projects will also be carried out soon,” the mayor said.