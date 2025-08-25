NHAI promises smoother Ernakulam-Thrissur ride from today

KOCHI: Commuters on the Ernakulam-Thrissur stretch of NH 544 can breathe easy. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has promised a smoother ride on the section from Monday as it races to finish retarring of service roads at key choke points like Muringoor and Amballur where underpasses are being built.

The decision, coming just as the Onam rush commences, follows weeks of public outcry, protests and a directive from the Kerala High Court, which had formed an expert committee to address the traffic chaos on the Edappally-Mannuthy corridor.

The poor condition of the temporary service roads, a result of ongoing underpass construction and heavy monsoon rain, was cited as the primary reason for the persistent gridlock. Motorists have been enduring agonising delays, with journeys that typically took just over an hour stretching to three or four.

“Retarring of service roads (both directions) at Muringoor was completed on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. We aim to complete the works at other choke points Amballur and Chirangara by Sunday night, or latest by one more day. The contractor constructing the underpasses is carrying out the repair,” a top NHAI official told TNIE.

While Guruvayoor Infrastructure Pvt Ltd (GIPL) is the concessionaire responsible for maintenance of the Mannuthy-Edappally road stretch, the tarring is being done by PST Engineering and Constructions, which is constructing the underpasses at Chirangara, Muringoor, Perambra and Amballur as part of eliminating “black spots” along the route.