Youth stabbed to death in Kochi following row over payment for liquor; three held

KOCHI: A 25-year-old youth was fatally stabbed by his friends in Kalammassery on Thursday, over a dispute regarding payment for liquor they had consumed together.

The deceased has been identified as Njarakkal native Vivek, who was residing in Kalamassery. The victim succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College in Kalamassery, said a source with the Kochi City police. Three persons – Sanoj, Prasad and Joel – were arrested in connection with the incident.

The incident that led to the murder took place on Wednesday night, when Vivek, along with Sanoj and Prasad, both Kalamassery residents, were drinking together at the deceased’s residence premises. After consuming the liquor, a dispute arose when Sanoj refused to pay his share, following which Vivek allegedly hit Sanoj. An enraged Sanoj later contacted Joel – another mutual friend – and asked him to lure Vivek out of his house.

“Sanoj, Prasad and Joel arrived at Vivek’s rented house in Kalamassery around 11.30pm. An argument broke out again, which quickly escalated into a physical altercation. During the confrontation, Sanoj stabbed Vivek with a knife he had brought with him,” Kalamassery station house officer Dileesh said.

Following the attack, the accused fled the scene in an autorickshaw and could not be reached on their mobile phones. “However, we identified the autorickshaw using nearby CCTV footage and apprehended the accused within hours through extensive vehicle checks across the city,” he added.