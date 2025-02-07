Kerala HC grants permission for fireworks at Ernakulam temple

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Thursday permitted Ernakulathappan Devaswom, Ernakulam Siva Temple, to carry out a fireworks display on ‘Valiyavilakku day’ which is scheduled on February 8 and 10 in connection with the annual festival of the temple.

Justice T R Ravi issued the order on the petition filed by the Devaswom challenging the order of the District Collector denying permission for fireworks citing four reasons.

The court said that since no magazine/store room is maintained, the authorities shall ensure that the fireworks are carried out only with the help of the portable magazine which is brought in at the time of fireworks.

The authorities of the Revenue Department, Fire Safety, and Police Department shall deploy officers to ensure that the fireworks are conducted smoothly.