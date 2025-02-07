Migrant worker among two arrested with cannabis in Kerala

KOCHI: Two persons, including a migrant worker, were arrested with around 4 kg of cannabis in two separate seizures.

Rocky Das, 25, a native of Murshidabad, West Bengal, was caught with 2.5 kg of cannabis, while Yadhu Krishnan, 24, a resident of Pookattupady, was apprehended with 1.5 kg. Rocky was arrested by a special investigation team led by Perumbavoor ASP, while Yadhu was caught by the Thadiyittaparambu police.

The police said Rocky, who resides in Manjummel, was arrested on Wednesday night near South Vazhakulam while transporting cannabis on a scooter.

He had been smuggling cannabis into the Perumbavoor area primarily at night. The cannabis was brought into the state from Bengal by train, stored in Manjummel, and sold during the night.

His customers included migrant workers and local youths.

A weighing scale was also recovered from his bag. To avoid detection, he would travel through narrow alleys and connecting roads. Yadhu was apprehended from Pookattupady while transporting cannabis on a bike for sale.