Three-year-old girl dies after falling into open drainage at Kochi airport

KOCHI: In a tragic accident, a three-year-old girl from Rajasthan lost her life after falling into an open drainage pit behind a cafeteria near the domestic terminal of Kochi airport on Friday.
The deceased has been identified as Rithan Jaju, daughter of Sourabh, from Rajasthan.
According to the police, the accident occurred around 12:30 pm when Rithan and her family, who were visiting as tourists, arrived at the airport. The area behind the cafeteria featured a garden enclosed by a hedge, with entry restricted.
After realising that the child was missing, her parents immediately sought help from Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) authorities. A search was conducted, and CCTV footage was reviewed. The footage revealed that Rithan had entered the garden alone.
Authorities launched a search in the area and found the child in a drainage collection pit that had been left open for cleaning work.
CIAL authorities swiftly arranged for medical assistance and rushed the child to a private hospital in Angamaly. However, she was declared dead upon arrival.
Nedumbassery police have launched an investigation into the incident. The child’s body will be handed over to her relatives after the post-mortem examination.
In a press release, CIAL expressed deep grief over the incident and assured full support for further procedures.