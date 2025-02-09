57-year-old woman killed in tipper lorry accident near Angamaly; husband injured

KOCHI: A 57-year-old woman died after she was run over by a tipper lorry at Chethikode near Angamaly on Saturday morning. The deceased was identified as Leela, 57, wife of Bhaskaran, Madhurima Junction, Malayatoor.

The accident took place around 11.30 am when Bhaskaran and Leela were travelling on a motorcycle from Mattoor to Kariyad near Nedumbassery.

When they reached Chethikode, a speeding tipper lorry overtook the motorcycle. Suddenly, when another vehicle came from the opposite side of the road, the tipper lorry driver manoeuvred the vehicle towards the left, hitting the motorcycle.

In the impact, Leela fell from the scooter and she was run over by the rear wheels of the tipper lorry. Bhaskaran also suffered serious injuries in the accident. Though both were rushed to a nearby hospital, Leela succumbed to injuries. Bhaskaran’s condition is stable now. Nedumbassery police registered a case and started an investigation. The body of the deceased will be handed over to relatives after the postmortem examination.