Kerala: Ministry launches probe into Coir Board officer’s death

KOCHI: In the wake of the death of Jolly Madhu, 56, a Coir Board section officer who died on Monday of cerebral haemorrhage allegedly caused by workplace harassment, the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) launched an investigation into the matter on Tuesday.
The ministry has appointed a three-member probe commission to investigate the allegations against board officials and instructed them to submit their report within 15 days. The investigation was prompted by accusations from Jolly’s relatives who claim that senior officials subjected her to severe workplace harassment, leading to mental distress and subsequent health complications.
“Despite possessing medical reports from an authorised medical board confirming her poor health, she was denied medical leave, forcibly transferred from Kochi to Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh for a field job, and even faced salary withholding,” said Michael, the brother-in-law of the deceased.
He further alleged that the authorities failed to take any action against the accused despite repeated complaints.
Detailing the incident, Michael explained that Jolly joined the Coir Board 30 years ago as a lower division clerk and was later promoted to junior stenographer, Hindi translator, and eventually to section officer.
“Around one and a half years ago, while serving as a section officer at the Kochi headquarters, one of her juniors was appointed as the secretary-in-charge. Although his appointment was interim, the officer reportedly acted as if he had been formally assigned the role, which Jolly believed was against established norms.
Her attempts to seek justification for his actions led to him allegedly targeting her through various means, including an unjustifiable transfer, withholding of her salary, and public humiliation,” Michael said.
Jolly sought to block her transfer by presenting medical certifications that highlighted her poor physical and mental health.
However, the officer rejected her appeal and instead assigned a three-member medical board to reassess her condition.
Despite the board’s findings confirming her poor health, the officer allegedly demanded they revise their report to state the opposite. Jolly reported these incidents to the Coir Board chairman but no action was taken, the relative said.