Kerala: Ministry launches probe into Coir Board officer’s death

KOCHI: In the wake of the death of Jolly Madhu, 56, a Coir Board section officer who died on Monday of cerebral haemorrhage allegedly caused by workplace harassment, the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) launched an investigation into the matter on Tuesday.

The ministry has appointed a three-member probe commission to investigate the allegations against board officials and instructed them to submit their report within 15 days. The investigation was prompted by accusations from Jolly’s relatives who claim that senior officials subjected her to severe workplace harassment, leading to mental distress and subsequent health complications.

“Despite possessing medical reports from an authorised medical board confirming her poor health, she was denied medical leave, forcibly transferred from Kochi to Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh for a field job, and even faced salary withholding,” said Michael, the brother-in-law of the deceased.

He further alleged that the authorities failed to take any action against the accused despite repeated complaints.