Passing-out parade held at Coast Guard HQ

KOCHI: A group of 36 assistant commandants of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) completed the CG Law and Operations course and graduated from the ICG Training Centre in Kochi on Tuesday.

The passing out parade was reviewed by Coast Guard region commander and inspector general Iqbal Singh Chauhan.

The officers were imparted lessons on Coast Guard-specific subjects such as maritime law, search and rescue, boarding, fisheries monitoring and control, prevention and control of marine pollution and other subjects.

The trainees also underwent capsule courses at the Centre Institute of Fisheries Nautical and Engineering Training and at the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics.