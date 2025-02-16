To fuel growth, Water Metro eyes maintenance yard in Vallarpadam

KOCHI: Kochi Water Metro Ltd (KWML) is planning to establish a maintenance yard to sustain operational efficiency and facilitate its planned network expansion. If all goes to plan, the facility will come up on five acres of land in Vallarpadam. KWML authorities intend to start construction of the yard this year itself.
“We want to take up the project to establish a maintenance yard this year itself. It’s very crucial. Otherwise, operations will suffer... Now talks are proceeding with regard to government land in Vallarpadam. It augurs well for us,” KWML managing director Loknath Behera told TNIE.
The initial plan was to set up the facility near Kinfra Park. However, the Kozhichira bund located after the Kakkanad Water Metro terminal forced authorities to identify another site. “The Kozhichira bund remains closed for six months in a year,” the official pointed out.
While KWML authorities are trying to get their hands on 10 acres, the facility will come up if the government hands over at least five acres in Vallarpadam. KWML also plans to complete construction of Ernakulam terminal by the end of this year.
“We want to finish construction of the terminal this year. It’s a very important terminal near the boat jetty which will aid passengers in their travel to Mattancherry and Fort Kochi, besides High Court. Work on the modern Mattancherry terminal is almost complete. We’re going a little slow on the other stations,” Behera said.
Meanwhile, KWML is in the process of placing orders for 15 additional 100-passenger capacity (PC) boats, after shelving its earlier plan to buy 50-PC boats.
“Technical discussions are on and delivery of the boats will begin by next year. We’re having reservations over 50-PC boats, because of the lack of a price advantage. We’re going slow on 50-PC boats though there is approval for that, too,” he added.