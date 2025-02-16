To fuel growth, Water Metro eyes maintenance yard in Vallarpadam

KOCHI: Kochi Water Metro Ltd (KWML) is planning to establish a maintenance yard to sustain operational efficiency and facilitate its planned network expansion. If all goes to plan, the facility will come up on five acres of land in Vallarpadam. KWML authorities intend to start construction of the yard this year itself.

“We want to take up the project to establish a maintenance yard this year itself. It’s very crucial. Otherwise, operations will suffer... Now talks are proceeding with regard to government land in Vallarpadam. It augurs well for us,” KWML managing director Loknath Behera told TNIE.

The initial plan was to set up the facility near Kinfra Park. However, the Kozhichira bund located after the Kakkanad Water Metro terminal forced authorities to identify another site. “The Kozhichira bund remains closed for six months in a year,” the official pointed out.