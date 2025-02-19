No water for 10 days, say Edappally residents

KOCHI: Residents in Edappally are going through a tough time due to disruption of water supply for the past 10 days.

The residents have complained of water supply disruption along St George LPS Road, Balakrishna Menon Road and Mother Theresa Road in Edappally and alleged that despite several complaints to the Kerala Water Authority (KWA), no action has been taken to end their woes.

“We are living in a higher altitude area and the water supply is always disrupted here due to inadequate pumping. The number of houses and buildings in this area has increased rapidly, but KWA has taken no measures to meet the needs. We have been contacting the Kaloor office of KWA for days now, and while they are conducting inspections, the problem is not fixed yet,” said a resident of St George LPS Road. “This happens at least twice a year. We are all worried as we are expecting severe summer conditions this year,” he said.

An official from KWA’s Kaloor subdivision said the disruption has been due to a brief shutdown in the region for carrying out pipeline interconnection work under the AMRUT scheme.

“While water supply has been reinstated, the air trapped within the pipes is making it difficult for the water to reach the regions. The repair works are on and we expect to fully restore the supply within two days,” the official said.

In view of the increased water disruptions, residents have urged KWA to notify them in advance.