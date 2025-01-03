Mocha Muse: Soft warm brown shade on the demure side

KOCHI: As we step into 2025, the canvas of our wardrobes remains open, ready to be filled with new inspirations. And one colour promises to define the year ahead, Pantone’s Colour of the Year — mocha mousse.
A soft, warm brown, the shade is more on the demure side. “With its sophisticated, earthy elegance, mocha mousse can stand alone or serve as a versatile foundation, enhancing a wide range of palettes and applications — from minimalist to richly detailed designs,” says US based Pantone, Colour Institute.
Mocha mousse is a progression of last year’s colour of the year, peach fuzz, which reflected the need for comfort and cosiness. According to Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of Pantone Colour Institute, the shade “expresses a level of thoughtful indulgence. Sophisticated and lush, yet at the same time, an unpretentious classic.”
Before Pantone announced the colour, the fashion world was abuzz with predictions about which way its colour wheel would turn. Many experts anticipated shades of blue, green, and even black to make the final cut —though black had never been selected by Pantone before.
Others leaned toward earthy tones, particularly shades of brown, as the growing appreciation for nature and the resurgence of the ‘70s style hinted at a shift toward grounded aesthetics.
Pantone’s choice comes at a time of significant political turmoil, and as the institute’s vice president Laurie Pressman explains, the selection of colours is driven by “what’s taking place in the world, expressed through the silent language of colour. Mocha mousse is a colour that highlights the need for harmony.”
However, the announcement sparked mixed reactions — some embraced it, while others dismissed the brown as too ordinary. However, fashion stylist Zoya Joy argues that brown often gets overlooked as a luxurious colour.
“Brown is seen as common, never quite associated with luxury. Yet, this shade radiates class and sophistication, offering timeless elegance.”
The shade is minimal and rich, she says. For those who prefer understated styles, experts suggest pairing a simple mocha midi dress or wide-legged trousers, complemented by a crisp white shirt or a cosy and chunky cream sweater.
To up the lux game, Zoya suggests pairing a white Victorian top with fit and flare dress, gold jewellery, stilettos, and a bag. And for that extra brown oomph, a brown jumper paired with faux leather trousers, a trench coat, accessorised with gold jewellery and boots.
“Brown is not tricky to style. Whether casual, formal or as a party wear, it works effortlessly. A sea blue top and a brown plaid skirt, with a saddle bag and boots will create a stylish, eye-catching look. For evening wear, a strappy dress in mocha mousse, accented with metallic accessories and a clutch, is sure to turn heads,” says Zoya.
Prescila Joseph Chungath, designer and founder of Ektha, believes Mocha Mousse is a flattering shade that complements all skin tones. “As a warm-toned colour, it pairs beautifully with Indian skin tones. It’s not just another neutral — it is versatile, and can be combined with almost anything. You can truly find your ‘mocha moment’ in this shade.”
Designer Jebin Johny agrees with Pantone’s association of the shade with warmth and positivity but feels, on a personal level that it comes across as somewhat muted and boring.
“From a men’s perspective, pants and trousers in this shade have always been stylish. But mocha mousse has the potential to be much more than that. For example, white pleated trousers paired with a mocha mousse shirt, or a tailored suit in the shade, combined with a monotone shirt — these can offer a refreshing twist,” he says.
Warm tone for your house
When it comes to interiors, mocha mousse is perfect for a space that says “cosy yet expensive.” Imagine a plush velvet couch, paired with beige throw pillows and a matching ottoman. Or a feature wall that turns your living room into a Pinterest mood board.
Rajiv Setti, an interior designer, warns against going overboard: “Mocha mousse is calming, but too much can feel heavy. Pair it with lighter shades or glossy finishes to keep it balanced.” Still, décor enthusiasts are leaning in. Mocha-toned ceramic vases, jute rugs, and linen curtains are flying off the shelves.
And for the commitment-phobic? “Start with accents,” advises Rajiv. “A mocha mousse throw or a few cushions can transform a space without overwhelming it.”
Designers claim the shade is easy to work with. “Mocha fits perfectly in bedroom settings, curtains, and wall treatments. When it is complemented with white decor pieces it makes the space inviting,” says Harikrishnan K S, R&D manager at D’Life Interiors.
Mocha also pairs beautifully with other hues, from beige and chocolate brown to matte black, cool greys, and glossy whites.
For those looking for a little bit of drama, pair it with deep tones — burnt orange, teal, forest green. The result will be a popping design that adds depth to the interiors.
“Whether you’re aiming for subtle elegance or bold contrast, mocha mousse offers endless possibilities for transforming your space,” says Harikrishnan.
Brown hues have always been timeless in design, and mocha takes this tradition to new heights. It pairs seamlessly with materials like cane-back chairs and rattan accents, as well as rich teak wood finishes, enhancing its natural appeal.
(With inputs from Aashna Reddy)