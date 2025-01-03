Mocha Muse: Soft warm brown shade on the demure side

KOCHI: As we step into 2025, the canvas of our wardrobes remains open, ready to be filled with new inspirations. And one colour promises to define the year ahead, Pantone’s Colour of the Year — mocha mousse.

A soft, warm brown, the shade is more on the demure side. “With its sophisticated, earthy elegance, mocha mousse can stand alone or serve as a versatile foundation, enhancing a wide range of palettes and applications — from minimalist to richly detailed designs,” says US based Pantone, Colour Institute.

Mocha mousse is a progression of last year’s colour of the year, peach fuzz, which reflected the need for comfort and cosiness. According to Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of Pantone Colour Institute, the shade “expresses a level of thoughtful indulgence. Sophisticated and lush, yet at the same time, an unpretentious classic.”

Before Pantone announced the colour, the fashion world was abuzz with predictions about which way its colour wheel would turn. Many experts anticipated shades of blue, green, and even black to make the final cut —though black had never been selected by Pantone before.

Others leaned toward earthy tones, particularly shades of brown, as the growing appreciation for nature and the resurgence of the ‘70s style hinted at a shift toward grounded aesthetics.

Pantone’s choice comes at a time of significant political turmoil, and as the institute’s vice president Laurie Pressman explains, the selection of colours is driven by “what’s taking place in the world, expressed through the silent language of colour. Mocha mousse is a colour that highlights the need for harmony.”