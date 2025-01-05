Massive fire breaks out at scrap warehouse in Kochi

KOCHI: A massive fire broke out on Sunday morning at a scrap shop warehouse in Chembumukku, near Kakkanad in Kochi, sending thick plumes of smoke billowing across the neighbourhood and alarming residents.

The warehouse, located near Mary Matha Church in a residential area, caught fire around 1 am.

Fire and rescue teams were still battling the flames as of 1 pm. Fortunately, there were no casualties, as the labourers present at the spot managed to flee to safety.

According to the police, the residents became aware of the fire after noticing the dense smoke that engulfed the locality. The cause of the fire remains unclear.

Meanwhile, Thrikkakara municipality officials confirmed that the godown was operating without proper permits.