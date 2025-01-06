21-yr-old medico dies in fall from seventh floor of women’s hostel in Kochi

KOCHI: A second-year MBBS student died after reportedly slipping and falling from the seventh-floor railing of the women’s hostel of the Sree Narayana Institute of Medical Sciences, Chalakka, North Paravur. Fathimath Shahana was a native of Irikkur, Kannur. The 21-year-old passed away at 2 am on Sunday while undergoing treatment at Aster Medcity.

According to police, the incident occurred around 11.30pm on Saturday. Students staying on the different floors often gathered near their rooms in the evenings, and the deceased, who stayed on the fifth floor, joined her friends on the seventh floor.

Amidst the gathering, Fathimath’s earphones accidentally fell into the corridor outside the railing, while she was on a call. In an attempt to retrieve it, she lost her footing and fell through the gypsum board, which lined the railing. Despite receiving first aid at the medical college, her condition remained critical, and she was rushed to Aster Medcity.

“The preliminary investigation suggests an accident. The body will be handed over to relatives after postmortem,” said K Sateeshkumar, the investigating officer. He added that further details would emerge following a detailed inquiry.

College authorities expressed their grief at the tragic incident.