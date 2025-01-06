Aluva UC College announces celebrations to commemorate Mahatma Gandhiji’s visit

KOCHI: As part of the centenary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi’s visit to Union Christian College at Aluva, a group from the institution visited Vaikom to explore the historically significant places there, which were graced by Gandhi’s presence, and to understand their historical importance.

A team comprising teachers, non-teaching staff, students, and alumni, led by principal Dr Mini Alice, was welcomed at Dalavakulam Bus Stand by Vaikom Municipality chairperson Kavitha Rajesh and other members of the municipality.

The chairperson said that it was a proud moment as Vaikom is also celebrating the centenary of the Vaikom Satyagraha. She expressed hope that revisiting the memories of the Satyagraha would bring Vaikom’s rich history to a broader audience.

The group then embarked on a walking tour from Dalavakulam Bus Stand, visiting key landmarks such as the Vaikom Mahadeva Temple, Indanthuruthi Mana, Theendal Palaka Spot, Satyagraha Memorial Ashram School, Kudineer Memorial, the Old Police Station, Boat Jetty, Vaikom Satyagraha Memorial, Vaikom Beach, and the Thanthai Periyar Memorial.

During his journey after participating in the Vaikom Satyagraha on March 18, 1925, Mahatma Gandhi visited Union Christian College, Aluva. In the college visitor’s diary, he noted, “Delighted with the ideal situation.” On the same occasion, Gandhi planted a mango sapling in the college courtyard, which is now known as the ‘Gandhi Maavu’ and continues to be preserved by the college.

As this year marks the centenary of Gandhi’s visit, it has been named ‘Gandhi Varsham’, and the college has planned year-long celebrations to commemorate the milestone. The celebrations will commence with a symbolic march on January 13, starting from UC College, passing through Manappuram, and culminating at the Aluva Municipal Town Hall.