Karumalloor-Kunnukara water project to be completed in one year

KOCHI: The state cabinet on Wednesday approved the tender for the first phase of the Karumalloor and Kunnukara drinking water project, which aims to resolve the drinking water scarcity and improve water supply in various areas coming under Ernakulam district.

The first phase tender includes pump house construction, restoring wells, and other public activities. A decision on the next two tenders will be taken soon, said Minister P Rajeeve.

“The project will be completed within a year,” he said. To ensure that the project is completed in a time-bound manner the cabinet, which met in Thiruvananthapuram, approved Rs 13.33 crore for the project.

The tender submitted by the Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society Ltd was approved by the cabinet, an official release said here.

Though a tender for the project was called last June, it was cancelled after no companies came up with bids. Uralungal Co-operative Society’s bid was approved in the re-tender.

The project is expected to find a lasting solution to the drinking water woes of the residents of Karumalloor panchayat and Kunnukara in Kalamassery municipality.