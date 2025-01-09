Prompt action of bus staff saves woman’s life in Kerala

KOCHI: The timely intervention of a KSRTC bus driver and conductor saved the life of a 60-year-old woman who collapsed on the bus on Wednesday. The bus, which was heading to Trivandrum, diverted its route and rushed to the emergency department of VPS Lakeshore Hospital to ensure prompt medical attention for the woman.

The elderly woman boarded the bus from the Vyttila hub. As the bus reached Kundanoor, she collapsed and lost consciousness. Driver Lithin and conductor Lenin Sreenivasan immediately diverted the vehicle to the hospital.

“We were alerted by a passenger when the woman collapsed. Since we knew Lakeshore Hospital was nearby, we decided to take a diversion after informing the passengers on board,” said the duo.

The woman, who displayed symptoms of cardiac arrest, was given immediate medical attention, saving her life.