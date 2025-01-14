The four aces

KOCHI: What do you think makes the difference between people who fell in love and out of it and those remained in love despite what life threw at them?

Falling in love is often easy enough to explain - there is that sense of intense attraction that just is all about the feels. It is a force unto itself, often overriding more mundane things like practicality, good reason, logic or anything else that is objective.

It is the stuff of romance in a million epics where people just find each other irresistibly attractive and put themselves through all sorts of trouble just to be close to each other, climbing up terraces on fragile vines, or sneaking into well-protected palaces.

Attraction is the first big Ace in the deck. Often, nothing else is needed other than a maddening attraction to fall in love. Attraction creates its own momentum as it were. Things happen as if by magic, the universe itself seems to conspire to bring those attracted to each other together come hail or high water. With just this one Ace in the cards we have, we could fall in love, but staying in love isn’t easy with nothing else in our hands.