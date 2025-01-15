Pepper spray bottle trail helps cops unravel robbery

KOCHI: Tracing the source of a pepper spray bottle left behind by the culprits has led the Ernakulam Rural Police to untangle a complex case relating to the theft of Rs 22 lakh from a wholesale vegetable shop manager in Kalady. While the robbery was carried out by two persons on a motorcycle, a meticulous investigation uncovered the involvement of 13 suspects and a well-planned conspiracy spanning several days, leading to the arrest of 10 persons.

“The suspects were nabbed by following the trail of the pepper spray bottle they left behind at the crime scene. The batch code on the bottle revealed that it had been sold through the online shopping platform Flipkart. By tracing the purchasers of this specific product, the investigation team identified and located the suspects,” District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena told TNIE.

The probe team found the boxes in which the order arrived, with another pepper spray bottle present in the combo pack, which was used for practice, the officer pointed out. He said the suspects planned the robbery while in the Irinjalakkuda sub jail.

“There, Anil Kumar T G, the third accused and a former employee at the vegetable shop, explained to the others the sales and the mode of transportation of money. He informed the others they could expect `50 lakh. After his release, Anil resumed work at the company briefly before resigning under false pretexts.

Over the next three months, the accused met at various locations to finalise the plan. They tracked cashier Davis’ route, noted his vehicle number, and even prepared sketches of him and his scooter. They also scouted escape routes by car and bike to ensure they could evade capture,” Saxena said.