Retired Kerala HC judge loses Rs 90 lakh in bogus share trading app

KOCHI: Retired Kerala High Court Judge Sasidharan Nambiar has become the latest victim of a cyber scam after he lost Rs 90 lakh through a bogus share trading app.

Justice Nambiar 'invested' in the bogus share trading app titled 'Adithya Birla', a name that's eerily similar to the Mumbai-based financial major Aditya Birla group, according to the police.

Hill Palace Police Station, Tripunithura, registered a case and launched a probe into the incident.

The modus operandi of the fraudsters is as follows. First, he was added to the WhatsApp group named 'Adithya Birla', later a link was sent to him for share trading offering 850% profit on investments.

Between December 4 and December 30, Justice Nambiar 'invested' around Rs 90 lakhs. But after that, neither the promised profit nor the invested money was returned.

Police have registered a case against Ayana Joseph and Varsha Singh, which the police suspect are the bogus names used by fraudsters. The case was transferred to Kochi Cyber Police for a detailed investigation.

Justice Nambiar, who stays in Eroor in Kochi, retired from service in 2013.