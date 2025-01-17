Lack of valid papers: Bangladesh woman, companion held in Kochi

KOCHI: The police on Thursday arrested a woman from Bangladesh, who lacked proper documents, as well as a Bihar native from Bengali Colony in Kandanthara.

Taslima Beegum, 28, of Khulna Sadar in Bangladesh, and her male companion Shakti Kumar, 32, of Nawada, Bihar, were arrested from the colony where they reached on Wednesday after staying at various lodges in the city.

“Taslima crossed the border into India with an agent’s help. She travelled to various locations and reached Bengaluru, where she met her male companion. The duo kept travelling to multiple places before reaching Kerala,” said the police.

The police found her carrying fake Aadhaar and PAN cards, which she claimed were arranged by the agent. They have also warned strict action against property owners who give houses on rent without verifying proper documentation.