Spread of industries has made Kerala single urban entity: Minister P Rajeeve

KOCHI: Kerala has transformed into a single urban entity, with industries spreading across all parts of the state under this unified concept, Industries Minister P Rajeeve said on Saturday.

He was inaugurating the KINFRA International Convention Centre in Kakkanad.

Kerala is ranked first in Ease of Doing Business based on investors’ voting, and the government is making efforts to maximise this potential. Participating in global events like the World Economic Forum aims to connect with investors and invite them to Kerala. The presence of decision-makers at such platforms instills confidence among investors, which is why senior officials are also included in these delegations, he said.

Over the past 15 years, Kerala has not been among the states with the highest number of strikes in India. Tamil Nadu leads in this regard. However, there is a widespread misconception that strikes and protests are rampant in Kerala.

The minister stressed the importance of dispelling this myth. Compared to other states, Kerala incurs lower costs in attracting investors. The government is committed to providing the necessary land and infrastructure to facilitate investment. To promote comprehensive industrial development, nearly 50 events, including conclaves and roadshows, are planned, he added.

Although Kerala boasts the highest number of five-star hotels, it often lacks adequate facilities for hosting international conferences, especially during the tourism season when accommodations are scarce. To address this, Rajeeve emphasised the need for more convention centres and other facilities, with agencies like KINFRA taking the lead.