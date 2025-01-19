Spread of industries has made Kerala single urban entity: Minister P Rajeeve

KOCHI: Kerala has transformed into a single urban entity, with industries spreading across all parts of the state under this unified concept, Industries Minister P Rajeeve said on Saturday.
He was inaugurating the KINFRA International Convention Centre in Kakkanad.
Kerala is ranked first in Ease of Doing Business based on investors’ voting, and the government is making efforts to maximise this potential. Participating in global events like the World Economic Forum aims to connect with investors and invite them to Kerala. The presence of decision-makers at such platforms instills confidence among investors, which is why senior officials are also included in these delegations, he said.
Over the past 15 years, Kerala has not been among the states with the highest number of strikes in India. Tamil Nadu leads in this regard. However, there is a widespread misconception that strikes and protests are rampant in Kerala.
The minister stressed the importance of dispelling this myth. Compared to other states, Kerala incurs lower costs in attracting investors. The government is committed to providing the necessary land and infrastructure to facilitate investment. To promote comprehensive industrial development, nearly 50 events, including conclaves and roadshows, are planned, he added.
Although Kerala boasts the highest number of five-star hotels, it often lacks adequate facilities for hosting international conferences, especially during the tourism season when accommodations are scarce. To address this, Rajeeve emphasised the need for more convention centres and other facilities, with agencies like KINFRA taking the lead.
The event was presided over by Principal Secretary (Industries) A P M Mohammed Hanish. Other dignitaries included Collector N S K Umesh, KINFRA Export Promotion Industrial Park chairman Sabu George, Thrikkakara Municipal councillor M O Varghese, FICCI Kerala State Council former chairman Deepak L Aswani, ULCCS COO Arun Babu, KSSIA vice-president P J Jose, KINFRA Film and Video Park chairman Baby Uzhuthuvaal, and KINFRA managing director Santosh Koshi Thomas.
The convention centre, spread over 51,715 sq ft across three floors, includes an air-conditioned hall with a seating capacity of 640, a mini hall for 100, a dining hall, kitchen, VIP guest rooms, lounge, boardroom, and other facilities. Suitable for global seminars, presentations, and conferences, the centre has already been booked for events starting January 25.
The centre also features parking for approximately 700 cars, an open stage area for outdoor programmes, and direct access to the Infopark Expressway. Located just two kilometres from the Seaport-Airport Road, connectivity will further improve with the completion of Kochi Metro’s second phase.