Congress district president, YC leader booked in Koothattukulam councillor assault row

KOCHI: Close on the heels of the arrest of four CPM workers in connection with the alleged assault of Kala Raju, a CPM councillor in the Koothattukulam municipality, the police have registered a case against Congress Ernakulam district president Mohammed Shiyas and Youth Congress state vice-president Abin Varkey.

The Koothattukulam police on Wednesday slapped non-bailable charges against the Congress leaders for allegedly assaulting police officers after UDF activists led by MLA Anoop Jacob staged a protest in front of the police station against the mistreatment of the councillor.

“We have booked the Congress leaders after certain individuals were identified based on CCTV footage and other evidence,” said Koothattukulam SHO Vincent Joseph.