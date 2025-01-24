After 16 yrs of association, Aslaf Parekkadan leaves CPI

KOCHI: CPI district council member Aslaf Parekkadan has resigned from the party after 16 years of association, criticising the decline of values within the organisation. He expressed his disagreement with the party’s ineffective state and district leadership in a resignation letter submitted on Thursday.

Aslaf, who previously served as a district panchayat member and held positions including AISF district secretary and president, said that the CPI has lost its relevance in contemporary politics. He accused the leadership of prioritising financial gain and personal positions over principled commitment, alleging that they would even undermine their own candidates during elections for personal benefit.

He pointed to the significant defeat of V S Sunil Kumar in Thrissur, a traditional CPI stronghold, as a clear example of this troubling trend. Aslaf claimed that a faction within the leadership is more focused on protecting personal interests and amassing wealth, which he believes undermines the party’s core ideals.

In his resignation, Aslaf also announced his withdrawal from his roles as Aluva constituency secretary and district council member.